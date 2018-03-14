The Dalmore's new GTR positioning rolled out first to Dubai Duty Free

Emperador's Whyte & Mackay unit has lined up permanent merchandising for The Dalmore in Global Travel Retail, as it looks to underline the single malt Scotch whisky brand's presence in the sector.

The company said today that a new visual identity will help educate GTR consumers on The Dalmore range. The initiative launched first in Dubai Duty Free before rolling out to Guangzhou Airport, in partnership with China Duty Free Group, and then to Taoyuan airport in Taiwan.

The new displays, which will continue to roll out to major airports during 2018, house the core range, as well as "key special editions".

"Our new visual identity has been developed to educate consumers on The Dalmore's ... heritage of dynamic ageing and the ... casks, which allow us to create such a ... single malt whisky," said Gillian Naylor, global head of brand for The Dalmore. "We have created an elevated experience for shoppers through a highly-polished aesthetic, with every detail - from fabric to lighting - carefully considered.

"The new identity, like The Dalmore, contains hidden depths of storytelling and will allow us to set new standards in terms of brand experience and consumer engagement."

The latest launch, in Taiwan, is being supported by The Dalmore 16YO and 19YO, exclusive to Taiwan Duty Free.

"The Dalmore is outperforming the category in Travel Retail Asia, with business doubling in the last two years," said Micheline Wong, Whyte & Mackay's Travel Retail director for Asia. "As a sophisticated malt whisky market, Taiwan represents a significant opportunity for the brand."