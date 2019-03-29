News

White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer - Product Launch

29 March 2019

White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer

Category - Sparkling water, seltzer, 5% abv

Available - From next week

Location - The US, available nationwide

Price - Not specified, available in 12-pack 12oz cans

White Claw Hard Seltzer Works has added a limited edition variant to its namesake alcoholic seltzer line. White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer has been lined up to target the vodka & soda consumption preference in the US.

The variant joins the brand's portfolio, which comprises the Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime, Raspberry and Mango flavoured versions. White Claw Pure will be available across the UK for a limited, albeit unspecified, period.

"White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer answers the unmet consumer need for a convenient and refreshing alternative to vodka and soda, tapping into the insight that 55% of vodka consumption is mixed with soda, tonic or water," the company said.

Sanjiv Gajiwala, senior VP of marketing at White Claw Seltzer Works, added: "While many other hard seltzer brands continue to release more complicated flavours, we know consumers love the clean, refreshing taste of White Claw and identified an opportunity to launch a hard seltzer in its simplest form."

The original White Claw Hard Seltzer was launched three years ago by Mark Anthony Brands.

'Healthy alcohol' - the trend to watch in 2019? - NPD trends

