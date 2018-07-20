Whistlepig's new programme allows consumers to customise the flavour of the liquid in the barrel

Vermont-based whiskey maker WhistlePig has launched a customised whiskey programme, called Reserve Barrel, which allows consumers to create their own personalised whiskey.

The initiative offers two options, the first of which is the 10 Year Single Barrel - with consumers choosing their own barrel from a "wide range" of flavour profiles, then bottling 132 bottles at barrel strength.

The 12 Year Single Bespoke Blend option involves the consumer creating their own blend of whiskeys from European oak cask finishes, working with the WhistlePig distillers.

For this option, whiskeys have been finished in Port, Sauternes and Madeira casks, and the final product is bottled at 86 US proof, or 43% abv.

Pricing ranges from US$11,000-14,000 for the 10 Year Single Barrel, to US$16,000-19,000 for the 12 Year Bespoke Blend.

Both options include customised labels, with order fulfilment taking up to 12 weeks.

Those who pick up their barrel from the WhistlePig Farm in Shoreham, Vermont, will also have the chance to interact with chief blender Pete Lynch, WhistlePig said.