WhistlePig looks globally with Moet Hennessy stake purchase

Moët Hennessy has bought a stake in WhistlePig with a view to expanding the US rye whiskey company's international footprint.

WhistlePig was founded in 2007

The agreement, described by WhistlePig as a "partnership", sees Moët Hennessy acquire an unspecified minority holding in the Vermont-based craft distiller. Financial details were also not disclosed.

A year on from entering the UK, WhistlePig will now look to utilise the tie-up, Moët Hennessy's "first-ever spirits route-to-market partnership", to build its presence outside of North America.

"The arrangement with Moët Hennessy marks a significant moment for WhistlePig," said WhistlePig CEO Jeff Kozak. "We could not be more pleased to align our brand with the leader in luxury wines and spirits and are excited about the future collaboration with Moët Hennessy's team in the international market."

Moët Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus added: "This rye whiskey house has done a remarkable job distinguishing itself among the … craft distilleries in the US with an ultra-premium standing in terms of identity … and price positioning.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity for our team to bring the WhistlePig brand and product portfolio to many of our most valued customers around the world."

At the start of 2019, WhistlePig sold a minority stake to BDT Capital Partners. At the time, the distiller said the investment would be used to "expand to international markets".

As well as the stake in WhistlePig, Moët Hennessy also owns Washington state-based Woodinville Whiskey Co, which it acquired in mid-2017. Moët Hennessy is the spirits & wine arm of luxury supplier LVMH.

