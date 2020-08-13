News

West Cork Distillers’ IPA Cask Finished Blended Irish whiskey - Product Launch - Irish whiskey in the US data

13 August 2020

West Cork Distillers' IPA Cask Finished Blended Irish whiskey

West Cork IPA Cask Finished Blended Irish whiskey is available in the US on- and off-premise

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Irish, blended, 40% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available nation-wide in both the on- and off-premise

Price - SRP of US$32.99 per 75cl bottle

West Cork Distillers has launched its latest limited-edition Irish whiskey in partnership with US importer MS Walker.

West Cork IPA Cask Finished Blended Irish Whiskey is a triple-distilled blend of 75% Irish wheat and 25% malted Irish barley that is aged in first-fill Bourbon barrels for four years. The expression is limited to 9,400 bottles.

The IPA Cask is the 12th iteration in West Cork's portfolio. The company also produces two other spirits - gin and vodka.

In 2016, Halewood Wines & Spirits acquired a "significant stake" in West Cork. Two years later, West Cork released a limited-edition Export Stout Cask Finished Blended Irish Whiskey, which was its first collaboration product with Massachusetts-based craft brewer Castle Island Brewing Co.

Why the spirits category should look backwards to move forwards - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Irish Whiskey in the US - Volume Trends 2014-2023

Irish Whiskey
20142.746
20153.015
20163.293
20173.577
20183.885
20194.177
20204.464
20214.747
20225.007
20235.328

Source: GlobalData

The Irish whiskey category in the US has long been growing significantly. According to GlobalData, volumes in the country jumped from 2.7m nine-litre cases in 2014 to 4.2m last year. GlobalData forecasts show that volumes will continue to rise in the US and are expected to break the 5m-case barrier in 2022 and hit 5.3m by 2023 - marking a 94% jump over ten years.

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Castle Brands

Expert Analysis

Country Profile: Spirits in the US

The US spirits sector is led by the vodka category in both value and volume terms, while the tequila & mezcal category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2017-2022. Hyp...

VIEW REPORT

