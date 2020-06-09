Welsh Whisky Co names Simon Roffe as development head

Welsh Whisky Co has recruited former Diageo and Remy Cointreau executive Simon Roffe to lead its geographical expansion efforts.

Simon Roffe spent two decades at Diageo

Roffe, who left Halewood Wines & Spirits this year amid coronavirus-related cuts at the UK company, will head up business development. Welsh Whisky operates the Penderyn Distillery in south Wales, which is distributed in the UK by Halewood.

A spokesperson for the company told just-drinks the position of business development director is newly-created.

Prior to leading Halewood's Global Travel Retail team, Roffe was GTR's EMEA director for Remy Cointreau. He spent 20 years with Diageo, including at the company's Guinness Brewery and in various GTR-related executive roles.

"We are excited to work with someone as experienced and as specialised as Simon," said Welsh Whisky chief executive Stephen Davies. "Simon's exceptional work in the GTR market and developing international markets, in particular, will support the plans we have in place for Penderyn over the next five years."

Roffe exited Halewood as the company cut about 15% of its staff in a restructuring. The overhaul, which also included pay cuts for senior management, was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

