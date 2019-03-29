Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mimosa - Product Launch

Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mimosa

Category - Adult soft drinks

Available - From 7 April

Location - The US, off-premise, available in Target stores

Price - SRP of US$3.19 per 24.5oz bottle

Grape juice group Welch's has launched an alcohol-free Mimosa drink under its Welch's Sparkling range. Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mimosa is made with US-grown grapes and sweetened with fruit juice. The variant has no added sugar and contains 80 calories per serving.

The traditional Mimosa cocktail, usually served at brunch, is a mix of Champagne and orange juice.

John Walston, Welch's senior brand manager, said: "Last year, we saw great success launching Welch's Non-Alcoholic Rosé, and we wanted to offer consumers a new occasion to enjoy our trendy bubbly refreshments; Mimosa opens the breakfast occasion for us as the perfect addition to any brunch spread."

The trend towards alcohol-free, cocktail-inspired soft drinks continues to gather pace. At the start of the year, The Coca-Cola Co launched the Bar Nøne range, which includes Spiced Ginger Mule, Bellini Spritz, Dry Aged Cider and Sangriais.

