Walsh Whiskey makes most of Scorsese link with new The Irishman campaign - video

3 October 2019

Walsh Whiskey has embraced guerilla marketing with the launch of a "mini-series" that ties the distiller's The Irishman brand with a new Martin Scorsese movie of the same name.

The Irishman is Scorsese's first movie since 2016 and launches on Netflix at the end of next month. Walsh Whiskey's The Irishman brand, which was launched in 2006, not only shares the movie's name but also a brand logo.

Walsh Whiskey founder Bernard Walsh, who has already sent supplies of The Irishman whiskey to Scorsese and produced his own parody trailer, said the new mini-series "doubles down" on the spirit's connection to the movie while playing in the "shared brand space". The series, comprising 16 short clips, is called 'Treat it with Respect!' and features a mafiosa style 'wise guy' who eulogises The Irishman as if it were a real person.

To further drive home the link to the movie, the series stars Irish actor Brendan Dempsey, who Scorsese directed in the 2002 film Gangs of New York. 

Walsh said: "We are operating between the lines of the shared brand heritage between what are complimentary offerings - a blockbuster, award-chasing movie to be watched at home and an award-winning, premium whiskey which will be the perfect accompaniment to savouring the movie at home. We have written and made an offer to Scorsese seeking a direct association with the movie - so far it's an offer he hasn't refused."

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Spirits

