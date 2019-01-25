News

Walsh Whiskey, Ilva Saronno call time on Irish whiskey JV

25 January 2019

The Irish whiskey tie-up between Walsh Whiskey Distillery and Ilva Saronno has collapsed, with the former reverting to brand owner status while the latter retains ownership of the JV's distillery in Ireland.

Walsh Whiskey will revert to being a brand owner as it withdraws from its partnership with Ilva Saronno in Ireland

Walsh Whiskey will revert to being a brand owner as it withdraws from its partnership with Ilva Saronno in Ireland

A statement from Walsh Whiskey today confirmed the separation will take immediate effect. When contacted by just-drinks, a spokesperson for the Irish company said the de-coupling indicated a difference of opinion about the future path for the five-year-old venture.

Walsh Whiskey will drop the word 'Distillery' from its company name, with the Royal Oak production facility in County Carlow coming under sole ownership of Illva Saronno. The Italian group's purchase of a 50% stake in Walsh Whiskey in 2013 provided the funds for the construction of Royal Oak.

The distillery commenced operations in early-2016.

In return, Walsh Whiskey will take full control of the Writers' Tears and The Irishman whiskey brands. The pair comprise liquid sourced from Pernod Ricard's Irish Distillers division.

Liquid from Royal Oak will be available for bottling this year, having met the three-year criteria for Irish whiskey. Writers' Tears and The Irishman, meanwhile, operate in the premium and super-premium segments of the category.

Why Irish whiskey must learn to manage its time - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Spirits

