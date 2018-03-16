Virtuous Vodka raises abv, redesigns bottle
By Lucy Britner | 16 March 2018
Virtuous Vodka is now 40% abv
Swedish vodka producer Virtuous has increased the alcoholic strength of its namesake brand, at the same time as rolling out a redesign.
The company said today that the re-brand marks a "radical change" - from a tall, slim bottle to a shorter, robust one. At the same time, the vodka has risen from 38% abv to 40%, while the bottle will now feature a wooden stopper and "minimal text".
The brand is distributed in the UK market by Highball Brands.
"The stronger characteristics provide greater standout and visibility in the bar whilst still reflecting the personality of Virtuous," said Highball's Fabrice Limon.
Virtuous is made using organic Swedish rye at a distillery in Järvso, Hälsingland, in Northern Sweden.
