News

Virtual reality can give consumers cannabis-like "altered state" - Pernod Ricard CEO

Andy Morton22 November 2018

Share

Font size

Most popular

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Diageo Performance Trends 2014-2018 - results data

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo?

Why targeting by gender failed in 2018

Diageo lines up Tanqueray campaign

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin

The Macallan makes global ad debut for Edrington

Virtual reality is like cannabis - Pernod CEO
MORE

Market research

Bangladesh - ISA Country Report

Algeria - ISA Country Report

Albania - ISA Country Report

Argentina - ISA Country Report

Pernod Ricard's CEO has said technological advances in virtual and augmented reality can give consumers a healthier "altered state" than cannabis.

Related Content

California cannabis legalisation a

California cannabis legalisation a "non-event" for beer sales - Constellation Brands CEO...

Amber Beverage Group

Amber Beverage Group "looking closely" at cannabis beverages - CEO...

How can augmented reality play a part in drinks marketing? - Focus

How can augmented reality play a part in drinks marketing? - Focus...

Molson Coors

Molson Coors "working to understand" cannabis - CEO...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?