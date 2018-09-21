Vinexpo Bordeaux will set up in a new hall next year as the usual hall, pictured, undergoes rennovations

A new exhibition hall and a number of new features are promised for next year's Vinexpo Bordeaux trade fair, the 20th since the event was founded 37 years ago.

Vinexpo Bordeaux 2019, which will be held on 13-16 May, will include a new 14,000sq m hall thanks to "accelerated" investment plans to refurbish the exhibition space.

The new space will replace Hall 2 at a cost of EUR34.7m (US$40.8m) and will continue in the next few years as Hall 1 undergoes renovation work, organisers said.

There will also be a new facility for reception and access to the fair, which is expected to include 2,000 international exhibitors from the wine and spirits industries, attracting more than 40,000 trade visitors from 150 countries.

Attendees will also be able to use a Vinexpo Citypass, offering free access to Bordeaux's tram and bus network.

New features will include Symposium Vinexpo, with experts aiming to provide answers on the impact of climate change on the drinks industry, and La Grande Dégustation, a tasting event to be held at the Palais de la Bourse on the eve of the show.

This week, rival wine show ProWein, which is held annually in Dusseldorf, confirmed that its 2020 exhibition will take place between 15 and 17 March.

