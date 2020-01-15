Villa Maria Estate names Matt Deller chief of sales & marketing

New Zealand's Villa Maria Estate has appointed Matt Deller MW to the newly-created role of chief global sales & marketing officer.

The company said today that Deller joins Villa Maria with over 20 years of global experience in the wine industry. Prior to joining Villa Maria, he was COO for Napa Valley winery Tor. Deller has also held roles at e-commerce retailer Wine Access and Constellation Brands, the company said.

His new role sees him return to his native New Zealand from the US.

"Matt brings a wealth of experience in global distribution expansion and strategic wine marketing," said Villa Maria CEO Justin Liddell. "We are delighted he has chosen to join us at Villa Maria."

Back in 2014, a project to create lower-alcohol New Zealand wine expressions, which featured Villa Maria, was set up by New Zealand Winegrowers and the country's Ministry for Primary Industries.

