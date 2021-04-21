News

Victory Brewing Co's Victory Waves hard seltzer - Product Launch

21 April 2021

Victory Brewing Co's Victory Waves hard seltzer

Category - Alcoholic sparkling water, malt-based beverages, 5% abv

Available - From the end of this month

Location - The US, available in selected states

Price - Undisclosed

Victory Brewing Co has launched a range of hard seltzers in the US. 

Victory Waves, unveiled yesterday, is made using natural flavours, including monk fruit which serves as a sweetening agent. The four-strong line-up comprises Lime, Mango, Mixed Berry and Orange expressions.

The range will be available later this month at retailers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Connecticut and Washington DC. Each 35cl can contains 100 calories and is gluten-free.

The launch will be supported by a regional marketing campaign entitled 'Summer on Repeat', offering consumers the chance to win music concert tickets.

"While there are many big players in the hard seltzer space, there is an opportunity to deliver a high-quality seltzer experience that comes from a brand that consumers across our home region identify with," said the company's chief marketing officer, Derek Detenber.

Last week, Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw, the hard seltzer category leader, launched its 8% abv Surge expression in the US. 

Are hard seltzers paving the way for 'soft seltzers'? - click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches, Spirits

