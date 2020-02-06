US, UK drive New Zealand wine export rise in 2019 - figures

New Zealand wine exports were up 8% in 2019 as the US and UK markets drove growth, new figures have shown.

New Zealand Winegrowers said the 2019 export total is a record high

Exports from the country's vineyards reached NZD1.86bn (US$1.20bn) in calendar-2019, the New Zealand Winegrowers trade group said yesterday. The US, which accounts for about one-third of New Zealand's wine exports, increased sales by 13% to NZD593m. Meanwhile, UK export value jumped by 8% to NZD444m.

The trade association said the strong international sales for the year - a record high - were down to the country's premium wine reputation, especially in the US, UK and Canada where New Zealand wine is either the highest- or second-highest-priced by country.

"Achieving yet another record level of wine exports is an outstanding achievement for New Zealand wine exporters, and demonstrates the rising global demand for our unique and sustainable wines," said New Zealand Winegrowers' CEO, Philip Gregan.

The 8% rise for 2019 was ahead of figures for the year to the end of June last year, when export value climbed by 6%.

