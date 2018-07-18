Consumer knowledge is helping to drive spirits sales in the US

Spirits volumes in the US rose for the 20th consecutive year in 2017, driven by high-end products.

According to the Beverage Information Group's (BIG) 2018 Liquor Handbook, spirits volumes lifted 2.1% on the year prior, to 227.7m nine-litre cases. The handbook said consumers are "spending more and drinking more" with premiumisation and confidence in the US economy helping to drive trends.

"Consumers today have more opportunities to expand their knowledge of all beverage alcohol categories," BIG said. "They can explore their increasing options with the help of brand ambassador programmes, experiential events/tastings and the bartending/mixologist community.

"Unique cocktails and flavour pairings created by industry experts help guide consumers in their beverage selection process and encourage them to new things."

On a category level, BIG outlined growth for American whiskey as well as for Tequila, Cognac and Irish whiskey.

Straight American whiskey was up 6% to 22.5m cases, while blended American whiskey increased 1.3% to 5.3m cases.

Tequila rose 6.1% to 17.3m cases and the brandy and Cognac category grew 6.8% in 2017, reaching 13.5m cases. Irish and Japanese whiskey combined increased 12.2% for a total of 4.1m cases.