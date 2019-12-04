United Breweries' Kingfisher Ultra Witbier - Product Launch

United Breweries' Kingfisher Ultra Witbier

Kingfisher Ultra Witbier is an attempt by United Breweries to appeal to India's craft beer drinkers

Category - Wheat beer, lower than 5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - India, available in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana

Price - SRP of INR110 (US$1.50) per 33cl bottle

United Breweries has launched the first non-lager Kingfisher, a craft-style wheat beer called Ultra Witbier.

The beverage targets growing demand in India for alternative beer options, United Breweries said. According to the company, in which Heineken has a minority stake, Indian consumers "crave uniqueness in flavour, taste and experience".

"Kingfisher Ultra Witbier will retain the sense of style and authenticity of the parent brand, Ultra," said United Breweries CMO Debabrata Mukherjee. "We are confident it will appeal to our consumers across the country."

Kingfisher Ultra Witbier has initially launched in Karnataka and Goa, and will soon roll out in Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana. The expression contains a blend of orange and coriander, along with spices sourced from Belgium and hops from the US.

United Breweries said the beer's abv is lower than 5% without giving further details.

Last year, the brewer rolled out a non-alcoholic variant of Kingfisher. Kingfisher Radler is a blend of lemon juice and imported barley malt.

Why low-alcohol is the next growth opportunity for beer - Click here for a just-drinks comment