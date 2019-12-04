News

United Breweries' Kingfisher Ultra Witbier - Product Launch

4 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

Constellation sells Ballast Point

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Moet Hennessy takes control of Chateau d'Esclans
MORE

United Breweries' Kingfisher Ultra Witbier

Kingfisher Ultra Witbier is an attempt by United Breweries to appeal to Indias craft beer drinkers

Kingfisher Ultra Witbier is an attempt by United Breweries to appeal to India's craft beer drinkers

Category - Wheat beer, lower than 5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - India, available in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana

Price - SRP of INR110 (US$1.50) per 33cl bottle

United Breweries has launched the first non-lager Kingfisher, a craft-style wheat beer called Ultra Witbier.

The beverage targets growing demand in India for alternative beer options, United Breweries said. According to the company, in which Heineken has a minority stake, Indian consumers "crave uniqueness in flavour, taste and experience".

"Kingfisher Ultra Witbier will retain the sense of style and authenticity of the parent brand, Ultra," said United Breweries CMO Debabrata Mukherjee. "We are confident it will appeal to our consumers across the country."

Kingfisher Ultra Witbier has initially launched in Karnataka and Goa, and will soon roll out in Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana. The expression contains a blend of orange and coriander, along with spices sourced from Belgium and hops from the US.

United Breweries said the beer's abv is lower than 5% without giving further details.

Last year, the brewer rolled out a non-alcoholic variant of Kingfisher. Kingfisher Radler is a blend of lemon juice and imported barley malt.

Why low-alcohol is the next growth opportunity for beer - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches

Companies: Heineken, United Breweries Limited

Expert Analysis

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Brewers build India soft drinks networks to push non-alcoholic beer sales - United Breweries

Brewers build India soft drinks networks to push non-alcoholic beer sales - United Breweries...

Indian woes hammer United Breweries in FY 2017 - results

Indian woes hammer United Breweries in FY 2017 - results...

Michelob Ultra ripe for global expansion - Anheuser-Busch InBev's Carlos Brito

Michelob Ultra ripe for global expansion - Anheuser-Busch InBev's Carlos Brito...

How ultra-light beer is re-defining the light beer concept - NPD trends

How ultra-light beer is re-defining the light beer concept - NPD trends...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?