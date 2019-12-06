Union talks continue as Anheuser-Busch InBev Belgium blockade ends

Anheuser-Busch InBev is in talks with unions after staff staging a blockade of breweries in Belgium returned to work

A-B InBev produces Stella Artois at its Leuven brewery in Belgium

The company said today its Belgium production sites went back to production yesterday evening. Discussions with unions are taking place today.

According to media reports, staff at A-B InBev's breweries in Jupille and Leuven blockaded the sites from Monday afternoon. Unions and the company are in dispute over guarantee of income in the event of dismissal, the Brussels Times reported.

In September, drinks giant Diageo averted industrial action at its Scottish production facilities after securing a last-minute deal with trade unions. The Scottish sites handled bottling, maturation and distillery operations for Diageo brands including Johnnie Walker, Gordon's gin and Smirnoff vodka.

A-B InBev's Leuven brewery produces a number of brands including Stella Artois. The Jupille brewery is best known for Belgian beer Jupilar.

