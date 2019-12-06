News

Union talks continue as Anheuser-Busch InBev Belgium blockade ends

6 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Constellation sells Ballast Point

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Diageo eyes on-tap cocktails with Tipplesworth buy
MORE

Anheuser-Busch InBev is in talks with unions after staff staging a blockade of breweries in Belgium returned to work 

A-B InBev produces Stella Artois at its Leuven brewery in Belgium

A-B InBev produces Stella Artois at its Leuven brewery in Belgium

The company said today its Belgium production sites went back to production yesterday evening. Discussions with unions are taking place today.

According to media reports, staff at A-B InBev's breweries in Jupille and Leuven blockaded the sites from Monday afternoon. Unions and the company are in dispute over guarantee of income in the event of dismissal, the Brussels Times reported.

In September, drinks giant Diageo averted industrial action at its Scottish production facilities after securing a last-minute deal with trade unions. The Scottish sites handled bottling, maturation and distillery operations for Diageo brands including Johnnie Walker, Gordon's gin and Smirnoff vodka.

A-B InBev's Leuven brewery produces a number of brands including Stella Artois. The Jupille brewery is best known for Belgian beer Jupilar.

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate to Western Europe - Focus

Sectors: Beer & cider, HR – personnel

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Expert Analysis

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Specialty Spirits market in United Kingdom.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Anheuser-Busch InBev full-year 2017 results - Preview

Anheuser-Busch InBev full-year 2017 results - Preview...

Why drinks CEOs last longer, what your head office says about you and Anheuser-Busch InBev's box of surprises - The just-drinks Analyst

Why drinks CEOs last longer, what your head office says about you and Anheuser-Busch InBev's box of ...

Anheuser-Busch InBev sweeps away SABMiller in new-look leadership team

Anheuser-Busch InBev sweeps away SABMiller in new-look leadership team...

Scotch workers call off strike threat as Pernod Ricard settles pay dispute

Scotch workers call off strike threat as Pernod Ricard settles pay dispute...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?