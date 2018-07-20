Underground Spirits said the redesign features a stylised map of Canberra and a snowflake outline

Independent Australian distillery Underground Spirits has revamped the packaging of its range of gin and vodka, drawing on its home city of Canberra and the scientific process behind its production.

Drinks design agency Denomination created the new look, as well as helping to develop Underground's strategic brand positioning, brand identity and range guidelines.

The new packaging features a stylised map of Canberra and a snowflake outline - a reference to the sub-zero filtration method developed by Underground founder and master distiller Toby Angstmann.

The "muted" colour palette is said to have been inspired by the colours of the Canberra and Australian landscape, while a holographic anti-tamper seal brings a "scientific" feel to the bottles.

"We're proud of the progress we've made in the last couple of years and we're proud of our Canberra roots," said Angstmann. "We think all of that is captured perfectly in our new look."

Underground's gin and vodka are sold in the UK, while its gin, vodka, caramel vodka, coffee vodka and shiraz and pepperberry gin are available in Australia.