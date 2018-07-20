Underground Spirits looks to Canberra for new packaging design
By Andy Morton | 20 July 2018
Underground Spirits said the redesign features a stylised map of Canberra and a snowflake outline
Independent Australian distillery Underground Spirits has revamped the packaging of its range of gin and vodka, drawing on its home city of Canberra and the scientific process behind its production.
Drinks design agency Denomination created the new look, as well as helping to develop Underground's strategic brand positioning, brand identity and range guidelines.
The new packaging features a stylised map of Canberra and a snowflake outline - a reference to the sub-zero filtration method developed by Underground founder and master distiller Toby Angstmann.
The "muted" colour palette is said to have been inspired by the colours of the Canberra and Australian landscape, while a holographic anti-tamper seal brings a "scientific" feel to the bottles.
"We're proud of the progress we've made in the last couple of years and we're proud of our Canberra roots," said Angstmann. "We think all of that is captured perfectly in our new look."
Underground's gin and vodka are sold in the UK, while its gin, vodka, caramel vodka, coffee vodka and shiraz and pepperberry gin are available in Australia.
Falling out with flavour - when is a gin not a gin? - Comment
Expert analysis
Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Global vodka sales fell by 3.4% between 2015 and 2016 to 461.3m cases, representing a slightly accelerated rate of decline over the 2012-2016 CAGR of -1.3%. The performance of the overall market was m...read more
Sectors: Spirits
Most Popular
Insights
- Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret? - Comment
- just-drinks speaks to Pernod's CEO of EMEA & LatAm
- Self-serve - Driving a sea-change in soft drinks
- How will the coming years treat the gin segment?
- What the wine consumer of the future looks like
News
- Former Wm Grant executive to head up Camus Cognac
- Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - study
- Pernod Ricard names David Haworth as new UK head
- Pernod builds rooftop cocktail bar in Cognac
- Coca-Cola to drop Coke Zero in Australia
Market research
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Update on Our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: Clean Lifer Profile
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..