Ultra-premium Organika vodka expands US footprint - market data

29 May 2019

Russian vodka brand Organika is extending the reach of its two high-end expressions in the US.

While the range is mainly distributed across European and Asian markets, including Italy, Estonia and Azerbaijan, Organika Original and Life will also be released in Florida, Virginia and DC. The former iteration carries an SRP of US$32, with Life set to cost $42 per unit.

Both expressions are wheat-based and use water sourced from Lake Baikal in Siberia, the world's deepest freshwater lake.

Organika Original is infused with Siberian Larch extract, which "contains high quantities of naturally-occurring antioxidants". Organika Life, meanwhile, contains Sagan-Dalya leaf extract from a shrub that grows solely near Lake Baikal.

The brand "supports" sanctuaries for the Amur tiger, an image of which appears on the Organika label.

Vodka in the US - Volume Trends 2013-2022

Source: GlobalData

The vodka category in the US still has plenty of room for growth according to GlobalData. Figures show volumes rising from almost 65m nine-litre cases in 2013 to 68.8m in 2017. Last year, vodka volumes in the country are forecast to have broken the 70m-case barrier, with 2022 expected to hit 75.7m cases, a 17.5% lift over ten years.

