UK on-premise gets ready for 'Super Saturday' sporting bonanza

The UK on-premise is preparing for a bumper weekend, with an extra 2m pints of beer expected to be consumed in the channel this Saturday.

Trade body The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) said earlier today that a perfect storm of sporting events on 1 June should benefit pubs and bars in the country. The so-called 'Super Saturday' could generate as much as GBP6m (US$7.6m) for the UK economy, according to the BBPA.

"The 'Super Saturday' of sport will see fans head to their local to watch the all-English Champions League final, the Premiership Rugby final, the Epsom Derby and two matches from the Cricket World Cup," the organisation said. "This will be followed by the Anthony Joshua (versus Andy Ruiz) fight in the early hours of Sunday morning."

Chief executive Brigid Simmonds added: "Major sporting events provide a great opportunity for pubs to get people through the door and can contribute as much as GBP5m extra revenue to the pub trade. Publicans actively promoting the sports they are showing can help increase these benefits too.

"We fully expect Brits to pack out their local on 1 June for a great day of sport."

