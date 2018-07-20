H1 2018 group revenue up 2.3% to GBP65m

Driven by UK sales, up 13.2% to GBP53.8m

Company says Vimto continues to outperform UK market

But international sales down 30% on Middle East woes

Nichols warned earlier this year of problems with its Middle East business

Soft drinks maker Nichols had the UK to thank for a 2.3% revenue rise in the first half of 2018, as anticipated problems with trade in the Middle East sent international sales tumbling.

The maker of Vimto hailed a "strong" performance from its UK business, where sales rose 13.2%, thanks largely to a 9% sales boost for Vimto, which celebrates its 110th birthday this year.

Nichols pointed out that the brand continued to "significantly outperform" the market, highlighting Nielsen data indicating a 3.7% rise for the UK market as a whole.

However, international sales dipped 30%, in line with company expectations, mostly as a result of reduced revenues from the Middle East, as predicted during the announcement of Nichols' FY 2017 results in March this year.

Trade was impacted by war in Yemen and the timing of shipments to Saudi Arabia; meanwhile, sales to Africa were down 3.7% to GBP6.8m, but Nichols said it was "confident" that revenues would rise in the year as a whole.