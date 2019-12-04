UK consumers consider beer offering in 'Christmas shop' choice - survey

The quality of the beers on a retailer's shelves could sway UK consumers' decisions on where to buy their groceries in the run-up to Christmas, according to a recent survey.

A supermarket's beer range plays a part in almost a quarter of UK consumers' decisionmaking processes

Trade association the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) said almost a quarter of UK adults in its latest survey will base their choice of store for their 'Christmas shop' based on the outlet's range of craft beers. The survey, commissioned by SIBA from YouGov, found 24% of the 2,200 people surveyed factor beer into their decision on where to shop in December.

When asked to consider a supermarket with a better selection of craft beer compared to other supermarkets in the local area, throughout December as a Christmas promotion, 17% of those surveyed said they were a 'little more likely' to visit the former, with 7% saying they were 'much more likely'.

"The quality of craft beer available in supermarkets has gone through the roof this year," said SIBA chief executive James Calder. "What is particularly important is we are seeing more independent, small-scale breweries appearing on supermarket shelves.

"It is great to see shoppers starting to become more beer-savvy and choose where they do their Christmas shop based on the beer selection."

The survey was carried out online and was completed by 2,204 over-18-year-olds in the country.

Why beer consumers care less about the detail than you do - Click here for a just-drinks comment