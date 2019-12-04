News

UK consumers consider beer offering in 'Christmas shop' choice - survey

4 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

Constellation sells Ballast Point

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Moet Hennessy takes control of Chateau d'Esclans
MORE

The quality of the beers on a retailer's shelves could sway UK consumers' decisions on where to buy their groceries in the run-up to Christmas, according to a recent survey.

A supermarkets beer range plays a part in almost a quarter of UK consumers decisionmaking processes

A supermarket's beer range plays a part in almost a quarter of UK consumers' decisionmaking processes

Trade association the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) said almost a quarter of UK adults in its latest survey will base their choice of store for their 'Christmas shop' based on the outlet's range of craft beers. The survey, commissioned by SIBA from YouGov, found 24% of the 2,200 people surveyed factor beer into their decision on where to shop in December.

When asked to consider a supermarket with a better selection of craft beer compared to other supermarkets in the local area, throughout December as a Christmas promotion, 17% of those surveyed said they were a 'little more likely' to visit the former, with 7% saying they were 'much more likely'.

"The quality of craft beer available in supermarkets has gone through the roof this year," said SIBA chief executive James Calder. "What is particularly important is we are seeing more independent, small-scale breweries appearing on supermarket shelves.

"It is great to see shoppers starting to become more beer-savvy and choose where they do their Christmas shop based on the beer selection."

The survey was carried out online and was completed by 2,204 over-18-year-olds in the country.

Why beer consumers care less about the detail than you do - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, The off-trade

Expert Analysis

Beer & Cider in the United Kingdom

Beer & Cider in the United Kingdom

Beer & Cider in the United Kingdom...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Will Constellation Brands outpace the US beer category in 2018? - survey

Will Constellation Brands outpace the US beer category in 2018? - survey...

The Executive Summary - just-drinks' Confidence Survey 2018, Part I

The Executive Summary - just-drinks' Confidence Survey 2018, Part I...

Sales Channels, Marketing and Sustainability - just-drinks' Confidence Survey 2018, Part IV

Sales Channels, Marketing and Sustainability - just-drinks' Confidence Survey 2018, Part IV...

Growth, R&D and Trends - just-drinks' Confidence Survey 2018, Part III

Growth, R&D and Trends - just-drinks' Confidence Survey 2018, Part III...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?