News

UK campaign success prompts extra Casella investment for Yellow Tail - video

23 November 2018

Share

Font size

Most popular

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Diageo Performance Trends 2014-2018 - results data

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo?

Spirits marketing losing sight of the spirit?

Virtual reality is like cannabis - Pernod CEO

Diageo lines up Tanqueray campaign

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin

The Macallan makes global ad debut for Edrington
MORE

Casella Family Brands is increasing the spend on the latest marketing push in the UK for its Yellow Tail wine range.

The UK division of the Australian group confirmed today it will invest a further GBP800,000 (US$1m) in the activation, which kicked off over the Summer. 'Cut to the [taste]' will run on UK TV in the seven weeks prior to Christmas.

The investment, which centres around a TV spot on ITV2, Channels 4 and 5, Film 4, Sky 1 and 2 and Sky Atlantic, brings the total spend on the campaign to GBP2.8m.

The campaign so far has "helped to drive value sales of +32% on the brand, ahead of volume +27%", the unit said.

Casella Family Brands Europe's marketing director, Kevin Chinn, said: "We are delighted with our success to date with the cut to the [taste] campaign, so it makes absolute sense to continue this positive momentum right into the key Christmas trading period.

"Our … ATL campaign is one of the biggest brand investments in wine in the UK, which is really helping to underpin our strategy of delivering sustainable value growth."

According to the unit, the Yellow Tail portfolio boasts the top-selling Shiraz outright in the UK as well as the biggest Australian Merlot, Malbec and Pinot Grigio SKUs in the UK. The brand was launched in the UK in 2001.

Where should we look for wine's future gains? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Wine

Related Content

Casella Family Brands lines up Super Bowl ad for Yellow Tail

Casella Family Brands lines up Super Bowl ad for Yellow Tail...

just the Answer - Casella Family Brands' global marketing & export sales manager, Libby Nutt

just the Answer - Casella Family Brands' global marketing & export sales manager, Libby Nutt...

This week in beer and cider, featuring SABMiller's corporation tax counter, Super Bowl 50 ads and Casella's Yellow Tail beer

This week in beer and cider, featuring SABMiller's corporation tax counter, Super Bowl 50 ads and Ca...

Carlsberg UK unveils US$19m

Carlsberg UK unveils US$19m "thumbstoppable" ad as it targets social media feeds - video...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?