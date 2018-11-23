UK campaign success prompts extra Casella investment for Yellow Tail - video

Casella Family Brands is increasing the spend on the latest marketing push in the UK for its Yellow Tail wine range.

The UK division of the Australian group confirmed today it will invest a further GBP800,000 (US$1m) in the activation, which kicked off over the Summer. 'Cut to the [taste]' will run on UK TV in the seven weeks prior to Christmas.

The investment, which centres around a TV spot on ITV2, Channels 4 and 5, Film 4, Sky 1 and 2 and Sky Atlantic, brings the total spend on the campaign to GBP2.8m.

The campaign so far has "helped to drive value sales of +32% on the brand, ahead of volume +27%", the unit said.

Casella Family Brands Europe's marketing director, Kevin Chinn, said: "We are delighted with our success to date with the cut to the [taste] campaign, so it makes absolute sense to continue this positive momentum right into the key Christmas trading period.

"Our … ATL campaign is one of the biggest brand investments in wine in the UK, which is really helping to underpin our strategy of delivering sustainable value growth."

According to the unit, the Yellow Tail portfolio boasts the top-selling Shiraz outright in the UK as well as the biggest Australian Merlot, Malbec and Pinot Grigio SKUs in the UK. The brand was launched in the UK in 2001.

