Two Days vodka soda RTDs - Product Launch

Two Days vodka soda RTDs

Vodka Raspberry Soda and Vodka Lime Soda will be available to purchase from next month

Category - RTD, vodka-based, 3% abv

Available - From next month

Location - The UK, available online through brand's official website

Price - GBP24 (US$31) per eight-pack, GBP33 per 12-pack, and GBP60 per 24-pack of 33cl cans

UK start-up Two Days has lined-up the release of its debut namesake RTD brand.

The range comprises two variants - Vodka Raspberry Soda and Vodka Lime Soda. The liquid is produced using a five-times distilled UK vodka as its base that is then blended with sparkling water and natural fruit extracts.

Two Days claims that its line has a "lower abv than other hard seltzers on the market".

Vodka Raspberry Soda contains 63 calories per can, while Vodka Lime Soda has 60 calories. The pair are also gluten- and sugar-free.

"Two Days began after talking with friends about how weekends shouldn't be just a one-day event," said Two Days' founders Elise Marks and Brendan Bennett. "As wellness has become more and more of a priority for consumers, we fill a gap in the market for lower abv, sessionable drinks, without any sugar or additives."

