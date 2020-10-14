Twitter spat over look-alike brand leads to BrewDog's Ald IPA launch

BrewDog has gently hit back at Aldi's "like-brand approach" by launching a beer that mimics the supermarket chain's name.

Aldi agreed to stock Ald IPA and donate trees to BrewDog's forest

Ald IPA will roll out in Aldi from this week and is described by BrewDog as a "tongue-in-cheek" collaboration with the German-owned store. The beer came out of a disagreement on Twitter between the two companies when consumers highlighted similarities between Aldi's newly-launched Anti-Establishment beer and BrewDog's Punk IPA.

The spat eventually led to Aldi agreeing to stock Ald IPA. For each case sold, the two companies will donate a tree to BrewDog's carbon-capture forest.

Aldi said the social media spotlight on the friendly feud with BrewDog drove the decision to partner with the Scottish brewer. Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi Scotland, said: "We couldn't resist stocking Ald IPA, which supports our mission to work with the UK's best independent suppliers. Plus, with customer enquiries through the roof after the conversation broke on Twitter, it really was a no-brainer to give our shoppers what they want."

Aldi stocks a number of alcohol products that bear a resemblance to well-known brands. Shelves include a gin called Haysmith's and a spiced rum with a pirate-like ship on the label.

Cost-cutting a priority for Heineken's new broom - Click here for a just-drinks analysis