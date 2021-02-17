News

Treasury Wine Estates unveils California Collection in Penfolds first

17 February 2021

Share

Font size

Most popular

The just-drinks Analyst returns - Feb '21

The just-drinks Analyst returns - May '20

Does Heineken need hard seltzer? - comment

Campari Group in 2020 - results preview

Moet Hennessy Performance Trends 2016-2020 - data

Constellation counters A-B InBev seltzer lawsuit

Diageo's Baileys Deliciously Light - NPD

Japan lays out whisky production rules

Beam Suntory pulls 2020 level with stronger H2

ABI fails to impress in hard seltzers - analyst
MORE

Market research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance

Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Spirits Sector

Opportunities in the Western Europe Spirits Sector

Treasury Wine Estates has launched the first Penfolds wines to use Californian grapes.

The Penfolds California Collection will be available from March

The Penfolds California Collection will be available from March

As the group battles new tariffs that have effectively cut off the China market to Australian wine imports, TWE today unveiled a four-strong range of Penfolds-branded red wines made from predominantly Napa Valley Cabernet parcels. The two higher-priced expressions in the new California Collection are blended with a smaller quantity of South Australian Shiraz, meaning they are not exclusively Californian wines.

TWE instead described the Quantum Bin 98 and Bin 149 varietals as "wines of the world".

The launch follows a strategy pivot from TWE in 2018 to start sourcing grapes for Penfolds from wine regions other than Australia. Over the past three years, Penfolds winemakers have sourced grapes from Californian vineyards including in the Oakville, Diamond Mountain District, Howell Mountain and Rutherford areas. Grapes were also sourced from vine cuttings planted in 1998 and 1999 that were originally taken from Penfolds wineries in Australia in the 1980s.

The Penfolds California Collection is available from March and will roll out across the world.

The range comprises:

  • 2018 Quantum Bin 98 Cabernet Sauvignon - UK SRP of GBP545 (US$755) per 75cl bottle, GBP1,190 per magnum
  • 2018 Bin 149 Cabernet Sauvignon - UK SRP of GBP125 per 75cl bottle, GBP275 per magnum
  • 2018 Bin 704 Cabernet Sauvignon - UK SRP of GBP60 per 75cl bottle, GBP125 per magnum
  • 2018 Bin 600 Cabernet Shiraz - UK SRP of GBP45 per 75cl bottle, GBP100 per magnum

TWE today released six-month results that highlighted the loss at the end of last year of the China market due to new tariffs. The group's Asia region reported an 18.1% slide in the six months to the end of December.

Australian wine pays price for China tariffs as December exports collapse - data

Sectors: Product launches, Wine

Companies: Treasury Wine Estates

Related Content

Treasury Wine Estates may use Chinese grapes to cushion tariff blow amid warning of market collapse

Treasury Wine Estates may use Chinese grapes to cushion tariff blow amid warning of market collapse...

Is Treasury Wine Estates setting up Penfolds to be the next Porsche? - comment

Is Treasury Wine Estates setting up Penfolds to be the next Porsche? - comment...

Treasury Wine Estates to launch Penfolds baijiu wine, Champagne in new multi-country strategy

Treasury Wine Estates to launch Penfolds baijiu wine, Champagne in new multi-country strategy...

"Most people just want to talk about China at the moment!" - just-drinks speaks to Treasury Wine Est...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?