News

Treasury Wine Estates switches Americas leads as Victoria Snyder moves on

4 September 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo Performance Trends 2015-2019 - data

Why Diageo's Cuban play won't save rum

Brown-Forman upbeat despite tough Q1 - Analysis

just-drinks' M&A database - August 2019

Why do consumers find wine so... boring? - Comment

Board switch at Diageo as supply chief steps down

Gen Z demands to change low-/no-alcohol trajectory

William Grant launches Glenfiddich Grand Cru

Pernod adds Bodeboca to e-commerce portfolio

Diageo braces for Scottish strikes
MORE

Treasury Wine Estates has confirmed the departure of its head of operations in the Americas reporting region.

Victoria Snyder has left Treasury Wine Estates after 14 years

Victoria Snyder has left Treasury Wine Estates after 14 years

Victoria Snyder, who joined the group in 2005, stepped down last month, having spent 13 months as president of the Americas for TWE. Details on where Snyder is heading to were not disclosed.

When contacted by just-drinks, the company said Snyder has been replaced by Angus McPherson, who has assumed the broader role of president of the Americas & global sales. Since moving across from Casella Family Wines eight years ago, McPherson has spent the last eight months as MD for Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Korea.

"He will lead the Americas business and drive sales strategies across TWE regions," the spokesperson said.

"We are constantly evolving TWE, and we continue to be focused on delivering against our premiumisation strategy," the spokesperson continued. "We'd like to thank Victoria Snyder and we wish her well for the future."

Last month, TWE reported a 12.4% rise in sales from the 12 months to the end of June.

"We want to be the number one importer of French wine into Asia" - just-drinks speaks to Treasury Wine Estates CEO Michael Clarke

Sectors: HR – personnel, Wine

Companies: Treasury Wine Estates

Expert Analysis

Opportunities in the Americas Wine Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by Countries in the Region

Opportunities in the Americas Wine Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by Countries in the Region

The global wine sector was valued at US$320,303.3 million in 2017 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.5% during 2017-2022, to reach US$459,061.9 million by 2022.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in its fiscal-2018? - results data

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in its fiscal-2018? - results data...

Treasury Wine Estates to keep European bulk wine bottling in UK - ProWein 2019

Treasury Wine Estates to keep European bulk wine bottling in UK - ProWein 2019...

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in fiscal-2019? - results data

How did Treasury Wine Estates perform in fiscal-2019? - results data...

Treasury Wine Estates on M&A hunt as CEO targets US, Asia

Treasury Wine Estates on M&A hunt as CEO targets US, Asia...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?