Treasury Wine Estates switches Americas leads as Victoria Snyder moves on

Treasury Wine Estates has confirmed the departure of its head of operations in the Americas reporting region.

Victoria Snyder has left Treasury Wine Estates after 14 years

Victoria Snyder, who joined the group in 2005, stepped down last month, having spent 13 months as president of the Americas for TWE. Details on where Snyder is heading to were not disclosed.

When contacted by just-drinks, the company said Snyder has been replaced by Angus McPherson, who has assumed the broader role of president of the Americas & global sales. Since moving across from Casella Family Wines eight years ago, McPherson has spent the last eight months as MD for Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Korea.

"He will lead the Americas business and drive sales strategies across TWE regions," the spokesperson said.

"We are constantly evolving TWE, and we continue to be focused on delivering against our premiumisation strategy," the spokesperson continued. "We'd like to thank Victoria Snyder and we wish her well for the future."

Last month, TWE reported a 12.4% rise in sales from the 12 months to the end of June.

