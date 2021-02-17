Treasury Wine Estates prepares for life without China as half-year sales dip - results data

First-half sales decline 5.9% to AUD1.41bn (US$1.1bn)

Asia reporting region slides 18.1% to AUD333.2m in six months to end of December

Americas down 7.2% to AUD535.1m, Australia & New Zealand flat at AUD323.8m

Europe, Middle East & Africa jumps 15.2% to AUD217.9m

Treasury Wine Estates is preparing to factor China's wine market out of the equation as recently-introduced tariffs pulled on improving sales in the second half of 2020.

Today, the Australia-based group posted a near-6% decline in sales from the six months to the end of December, it's fiscal first half. An 18% slump in Asia put paid to hopes expressed six months ago that the region offered a return to company-wide growth in fiscal-2021.

In November, a political disagreement between Australia and China's authorities spilt over into the wine category, when the Chinese commerce ministry (MOFCOM) announced tariffs ranging from 107% to 212% on Australian packaged wine under two litres. The move has effectively priced the country's wine out of the market in China, with one analyst warning Australia's presence would "almost entirely collapse".

There was better news for TWE elsewhere, however, with the 'Europe, Middle East & Africa' delivering an impressive sales jump of just over 15%. A strong showing in Europe's off-premise was driven by the 19 Crimes brand, which was TWE's largest volumes-growth contributor in the region. Over in the Americas, home to the key US market for the company, sales slipped 7.2% although this was credited to an ongoing strategy to dial down presence at the lower-value end of the country's wine market.

The six-month fall of 5.9% indicated a healthier performance on fiscal-2020, when sales decreased 9.3%.

CEO Tim Ford

"Our first-half fiscal-2021 results demonstrate that we are making progress against our 'TWE 2025 Strategy', despite a period of significant disruption. Our progress is the result of disciplined execution of the plans we put in place to manage through these disruptions and highlight the strength of our business models in all regions.

"I remain confident that [our] team has the ability to grow our business in existing and new markets, just as it has done in the past."

In an information-packed results statement, TWE also announced its intention to revise the group's brand structure. From the beginning of July, three divisions - Penfolds, Treasury Premium Brands and Treasury Americas - will be in place, marking a downgrade of the consideration last year to spin off Penfolds as a separate company altogether.

"Establishment of the new operating model will maximise the benefits of separate focus across TWE's brand portfolios," the company said.

