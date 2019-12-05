News

Treasury Wine Estates poaches Constellation Brands executive as Americas leadership appointment falls through

5 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

Constellation sells Ballast Point

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Moet Hennessy takes control of Chateau d'Esclans
MORE

Market research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Myanmar: In-depth PEST Insights

Beer & Cider in the United States

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Second Quarter 2019: Argentina

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Second Quarter 2019: China

Treasury Wine Estates has recruited a senior executive at Constellation Brands to head up its Americas operations, three months after having lined up an internal promotion to the role.

Treasury Wine Estates has had to change tack to fill the president of the Americas position

Treasury Wine Estates has had to change tack to fill the president of the Americas position

Ben Dollard is set to move to Treasury from Constellation early next year. Since joining the multi-category group in 2001, Dollard became chief marketing officer in early-2017 before moving to president of 'craft & specialty' last year.

Based at Treasury's California offices, he will assume the role of president of the Americas on 13 January.

The announcement signals a change from the planned appointment detailed in September, when the departure of Victoria Snyder resulted in the internal recruitment of Angus McPherson to the post. In today's statement, Treasury said McPherson could not relocate to the US from Australia "due to unforeseen personal circumstances".

Subsequently, McPherson, who is MD for Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Korea, will "return to work in February 2020 in a revised role based in TWE's Melbourne office".

"The Americas region is one of TWE's key regions," said group CEO Michael Clarke. "I am delighted that Ben will bring his strong leadership skills, exceptional market knowledge and extensive wine, distributor and retail experience to lead the delivery of TWE's plans for our Americas business.

"It is really unfortunate that Angus' personal circumstances have kept him in Australia for quite some time. During this period, Tim Ford, chief operating officer, and I have each been spending time in the Americas region covering the president Americas role."

Clarke is set to stand down next year, having announced his intention in October. Ford will replace him in the second half of 2020.

Why do consumers find wine so... boring? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: HR – personnel, Wine

Companies: Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates

Expert Analysis

US Wine

US Wine

The US wine sector is led by the still wine category in both value and volume terms in 2018. The category is also expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarket...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Treasury Wine Estates head Michael Clarke to exit in 2020 - just-drinks comments

Treasury Wine Estates head Michael Clarke to exit in 2020 - just-drinks comments...

Treasury Wine Estates on M&A hunt as CEO targets US, Asia

Treasury Wine Estates on M&A hunt as CEO targets US, Asia...

Treasury Wine Estates Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data

Treasury Wine Estates Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data...

Will Michael Clarke's departure be a Champagne moment for Treasury Wine Estates? - Editor's Viewpoint

Will Michael Clarke's departure be a Champagne moment for Treasury Wine Estates? - Editor's Viewpoin...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?