Treasury Wine Estates poaches Constellation Brands executive as Americas leadership appointment falls through

Treasury Wine Estates has recruited a senior executive at Constellation Brands to head up its Americas operations, three months after having lined up an internal promotion to the role.

Ben Dollard is set to move to Treasury from Constellation early next year. Since joining the multi-category group in 2001, Dollard became chief marketing officer in early-2017 before moving to president of 'craft & specialty' last year.

Based at Treasury's California offices, he will assume the role of president of the Americas on 13 January.

The announcement signals a change from the planned appointment detailed in September, when the departure of Victoria Snyder resulted in the internal recruitment of Angus McPherson to the post. In today's statement, Treasury said McPherson could not relocate to the US from Australia "due to unforeseen personal circumstances".

Subsequently, McPherson, who is MD for Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Korea, will "return to work in February 2020 in a revised role based in TWE's Melbourne office".

"The Americas region is one of TWE's key regions," said group CEO Michael Clarke. "I am delighted that Ben will bring his strong leadership skills, exceptional market knowledge and extensive wine, distributor and retail experience to lead the delivery of TWE's plans for our Americas business.

"It is really unfortunate that Angus' personal circumstances have kept him in Australia for quite some time. During this period, Tim Ford, chief operating officer, and I have each been spending time in the Americas region covering the president Americas role."

Clarke is set to stand down next year, having announced his intention in October. Ford will replace him in the second half of 2020.

