News

Treasury Wine Estates launches Wolf Blass push in UK as Cricket World Cup kicks off

30 May 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks speaks to Distill Ventures' CEO

"Too many tuxedos, too much bling" - BrewDog

The just-drinks Analyst returns

Is diversification the future for beer? - Comment

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Remain wary of generational consumer trends

Beam Suntory hands India reins to Neeraj Kumar

Beam Suntory Brazilian distribution moves in-house

Whyte & Mackay Light - NPD

Casamigos, Don Julio both in growth in the US
MORE

Treasury Wine Estates has kicked off a UK marketing campaign for Wolf Blass, based on the brand's 'official wine partner' status with the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Treasury Wine Estates Wolf Blass brand is the official wine sponsor of this years Cricket World Cup

Treasury Wine Estates' Wolf Blass brand is the official wine sponsor of this year's Cricket World Cup

The activation, valued at GBP1m (US$1.2m), launches this week to coincide with the start of the tournament, which is being held in the UK. Featuring in the push will be limited edition Wolf Blass labels with five different cricket images.

The sponsorship arrangement will be used in social media, digital, print and PR and through in-store activity.

Wolf Blass will also be present in the tournament's 11 cricket grounds, with exclusive pouring rights in each in-stadium bar.

"The Cricket World Cup gives us a different way of engaging with our consumers through a sport that they are passionate about," said Kirstie McCosh, European marketing director for Wolf Blass at TWE. "The partnership with the ICC is a natural fit for the Wolf Blass brand as both share the same core values - the pursuit of triumph."

As well as this year's Cricket World Cup, which runs from today until 14 July, Wolf Blass will also sponsor the World T20 in Australia next year.

How the wine industry can surf the waves of consumer change - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Wine

Companies: Treasury Wine Estates

Expert Analysis

Wine in the United Kingdom

Wine in the United Kingdom

Wine in the United Kingdom...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Treasury Wine Estates’ Blass wine range - Product Launch

Treasury Wine Estates’ Blass wine range - Product Launch...

Treasury Wine Estates brings Embrazen wine brand to UK - market data

Treasury Wine Estates brings Embrazen wine brand to UK - market data...

Treasury Wine Estates performance trends 2014-2018 - results data

Treasury Wine Estates performance trends 2014-2018 - results data...

Treasury Wine Estates ramps up augmented reality as app passes 3m downloads - ProWein 2019

Treasury Wine Estates ramps up augmented reality as app passes 3m downloads - ProWein 2019...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?