Treasury Wine Estates launches Wolf Blass push in UK as Cricket World Cup kicks off

Treasury Wine Estates has kicked off a UK marketing campaign for Wolf Blass, based on the brand's 'official wine partner' status with the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Treasury Wine Estates' Wolf Blass brand is the official wine sponsor of this year's Cricket World Cup

The activation, valued at GBP1m (US$1.2m), launches this week to coincide with the start of the tournament, which is being held in the UK. Featuring in the push will be limited edition Wolf Blass labels with five different cricket images.

The sponsorship arrangement will be used in social media, digital, print and PR and through in-store activity.

Wolf Blass will also be present in the tournament's 11 cricket grounds, with exclusive pouring rights in each in-stadium bar.

"The Cricket World Cup gives us a different way of engaging with our consumers through a sport that they are passionate about," said Kirstie McCosh, European marketing director for Wolf Blass at TWE. "The partnership with the ICC is a natural fit for the Wolf Blass brand as both share the same core values - the pursuit of triumph."

As well as this year's Cricket World Cup, which runs from today until 14 July, Wolf Blass will also sponsor the World T20 in Australia next year.

How the wine industry can surf the waves of consumer change - Click here for a just-drinks comment