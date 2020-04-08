News

Treasury Wine Estates explores Penfolds demerger

8 April 2020

Treasury Wine Estates is considering hiving off its Penfolds wine brand into a standalone company.

Treasury Wine Estate's Penfolds wine brand is a key part of the company's offering in China

The Australia-headquartered wine group said today a potential demerger of Penfolds would then allow for a separate focus on the 'luxury' end of its remaining portfolio, while "reducing and right-sizing" the 'commercial' roster. Penfolds accounts for 10% of TWE's volumes but half of its profits and is considered a core brand by the company in China.

The move, which would create a separate listed company, will now be evaluated ahead of pursuing shareholder and regulatory approval, but could be completed by the end of 2021, TWE said. 

Meanwhile, TWE said it has not cut the hours or wages of staff because of the coronavirus. But in a call with analysts yesterday, COO Tim Ford said the option to do so remains open. "Our number one priority at this time is to ensure the health and wellbeing of our team...," Ford said. "In order to do this, and only if absolutely required, we will look to adjust levels of remuneration across the board to reflect the underlying level of business activity."

Referring to the rump company that would be created by a Penfolds demerger as 'New TWE', CEO Michael Clarke said the demerger would "enhance New TWE's and Penfolds' ability to pursue their own strategic priorities and deliver a stronger long-term growth profile under separate teams and ownership structures".

TWE chairman Paul Rayner called Penfolds "an icon of Australian luxury, with impressive margins and significant growth runway in Asia and globally".

The demerger plan is part of a strategic review released by the group to the Australian Securities Exchange today. Also included in the review was TWE's latest response to the coronavirus outbreak that has seen lockdown measures in the company's key markets, including China, the UK and the US. The company said depletions in China were "significantly impacted" from January to March and that consumption levels remain at "subdued levels" despite signs of people returning to normal life.

Commenting on the coronavirus, Clarke said: "In the short term, these are unusual and very challenging times with consumers trading down. Therefore, TWE is not in a position to provide detailed numbers or detailed timelines at this stage as it is unclear how trading will play out in the short term."

TWE was one of the first alcohol companies to warn of the economic impact of the coronavirus. In February, the company said it will fall short of its expected fiscal-2020 performance thanks to the "significant impact" of the outbreak on wine consumption in China.

CORRECTION: This article originally stated that TWE has cut staff hours and wages. TWE will only cut staff hours and wages if absolutely required, according to management.

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like? - consumer trends

