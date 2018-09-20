Treasury Wine Estates' Cavaliere d’Oro range - Product Launch
By Andy Morton | 20 September 2018
TWE's 13-strong Italian wine range will roll out to the US from January
Treasury Wine Estates' Cavaliere d'Oro range
Category - Wine, Italian, multi-region
Available - From January
Location - Initially in the US; China, Latin America and Canada to follow
Price - TBC
Treasury Wine Estates is looking to "demystify" Italian wine for younger consumers with the launch of its newest range in the coming months. Cavaliere d'Oro will initially roll out in the US early next year ahead of a wider release.
TWE described the 13-strong range as "accessible and compelling" and will target 28- to 40-year-old consumers.
Symbols on the labels will signify the region the wines come from, with those represented including Tuscany, Puglia and Sicily. The announcement follows the release of a similar TWE range of French wines, Maison de Grand Esprit, which was first released in Asia last year. The portfolio claimed to simplify premium French wine for Asian consumers.
"Similar to the model of Maison de Grand Esprit, Cavaliere d'Oro looks to disrupt an Old World wine category, as a multi-regionally sourced collection of wines produced to a quality standard - all under one brand," TWE said. "This in turn aims to demystify the complexity that can be associated with the Italian wine category."
The 13 wines will be across three tiers:
- The Chianti range
- The Regional range, which covers key regions including Tuscany, Sicily and Puglia and mainstream styles such as Primitivo, Tuscan red blend and Terre Siciliane
- The Light and Refreshing range, which includes "celebratory and fun" white wines including Pinot Grigio and Prosecco
Sectors: Product launches, Wine
Companies: Treasury Wine Estates
