Top Beverages’ CBD-infused spiced rum and craft gin - Product Launch

2 August 2019

Top Beverages spiced rum is packaged in a 10cl glass bottle

Category - Spirits, CBD-infused, 54.5% abv

Available - From this week

Location - UK, from the Top Beverages website 

Price - SRP GBP30 (US$37) per 10cl bottle

UK drinks group Top Beverages has launched a series of spirits infused with CBD. The spiced rum and gin are bottled in 10cl bottles and contain 10mg of CBD each.

Top Beverages was founded at the start of this year and distils in Scotland. Its products are 54.5%-abv and contain full-spectrum CBD.

CBD is an ingredient found in cannabis and hemp plants but has no psychoactive properties. It has been linked with a number of health benefits, including anxiety reduction and sleep aid. 

"Our CBD craft gin can sit with the best gin out there in the market, with or without the CBD," said Top Beverages co-founder Saf Ali.

CBD is becoming a larger part of the UK beverage industry. Last month, UK alcohol group Halewood Wines & Spirits launched a CBD-infused rum under its Dead Man's Fingers brand. British company Meda has rolled out a range of "wellness drinks" containing CBD.

Anheuser-Busch InBev takes new path in India with Budweiser 0.0 launch

Sectors: Cannabis, Product launches, Spirits

