"Tiny" Shuijingfang gives Diageo grounds for Chinese optimism - Diageo Capital Markets Day 2019

Diageo has voiced its satisfaction at having secured majority control of Shuijingfang in recent months, despite the baijiu brand accounting for only a "tiny" part of the sector's higher-end.

In February, the group raised its holding in Shuijingfang to 63%. This year's offer to shareholders followed a similar move last summer, when Diageo grew its stake from 39.7% to around 60%.

Speaking last week at the company's Capital Markets Day in New York, Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes explained the Shuijingfang strategy: "We were just under 40%, which is where we've been for a while," he said. "In two steps, we're now up to 63%. None of us likes having under 50% control, so we wanted to take up our stake.

"We see the long-term potential of Shuijingfang - and of baijiu - to be very attractive."

Menezes admitted, however, that Shuijingfang has a long runway ahead. "Shuijingfang is a tiny brand at the super-premium end of the baijiu market," he said.

"We've got a strong management team, we've got good business momentum, so it was a good use of Diageo's capital to up our stake. I'm pleased we're now at 63%."

Last month, Diageo partnered with a different baijiu producer, Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co, to launch a new whisky in China. A spokesperson told just-drinks at the time: "The JV is consistent with our approach in other markets around the world, where we have relationships with different partners in order to explore different opportunities for growth."

Have international spirits companies finally got China right?- Click here for a just-drinks comment