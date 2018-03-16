This week's top spirits & wine coverage on just-drinks

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global spirits & wine categories. Click the links to view our round-ups for beer & cider and soft drinks & bottled water.

Last weekend, Scotland travelled to Dublin to face Ireland in the Six Nations rugby union tournament. Ireland emerged victorious, beating their Celtic neighbours 28-8. Prior to the game, the Irish Spirits Association hosted its Scotch whisky counterpart, the SWA, in Dublin for the trade bodies' annual bilateral meeting. In recognition of both the match and the meeting, here's a comparative look at the Scotch whisky and Irish whiskey categories in 2017.

Our regular wine commentator, Chris Losh, is trapped under something heavy this month. Stepping into the void, however, is Richard Siddle, equally well-versed in all things wine. And, Richard has a thing or two to warn the traditional wine trade about.

Diageo has bought Berlin vermouth-maker Belsazar in the spirits giant's first acquisition from its Distill Ventures incubator programme.

The rise of self-serve alcohol dispensing technology is likely to challenge brand loyalty among consumers, according to new research.

Stoli Group, the global spirits arm of SPI Group, has launched its new Cenote Tequila in the US.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has made its second incursion into the wine category, through the acquisition of a stake in US-based Swish Beverages.

Beam Suntory has teamed up with RTS cocktail manufacturer On the Rocks for a line of pre-mixed cocktails in the US.

An employee has died after an accident at a facility that forms part of Pernod Ricard's Irish whiskey production operations in Midleton, Co Cork.

E&J Gallo is set to release a raft of higher-end wine expressions from its California vineyards, in an effort to promote the diversity of the region to the European market.

Earlier this month, Paul Sorrentino, E&J Gallo Winery's general manager for Europe, the Middle East & Africa, came to London for the UK launch of a range of higher-end wine expressions from the group. While in town, he spoke to just-drinks about the new wines, as well as looking at how Gallo finds out what consumers want as well as the future for the Dark Horse brand.

The namesake parent company of the Jägermeister liqueur brand has forecast a "slight" sales increase for 2018 after 2017 volumes for the herbal digestif inched up thanks to expansion into Eastern Europe.

While epidemiologists have long noted that wine consumers tend to have better health outcomes than consumers of other alcoholic beverages, it has always been of concern that we were comparing drinkers, and not the drink itself.

Seven alcohol trade associations operating in Europe have teamed up to deliver their self-regulatory proposal covering the on-pack detailing of ingredients and nutritional information.

Henkell & Co is poised to announce its purchase of majority control of Spanish Cava producer Freixenet in the coming days, just-drinks understands, almost two years after rumours of an acquisition first surfaced.

The European Commission has asked drinks companies for their comments on a planned 'Counterfeit and Piracy watch-list', designed to identify non-European Union online and physical trading areas that commonly allow the sale of counterfeit, pirated and smuggled goods.

UK drinks companies face the threat of their own 'Hard Brexit', a trade association has warned, if 'rules of origin' agreements between the UK and the European Union aren't treated separately to existing Free Trade Agreements.

The reputations of corporate entities are on the decline for the first time in about ten years, according to a recently-released study.