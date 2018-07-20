This week in spirits & wine

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global spirits & wine categories. Click the links to view our round-ups for beer & cider and soft drinks & bottled water.

The opportunity to acquire an established, well-known Scotch whisky brand doesn't come along very often. So, you'll forgive our brown spirits commentator, Neil Ridley, for being a bit excited right now.

Earlier this month, Pernod Ricard's former MD of finance, Gilles Bogaert, moved to head up the group's Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America division. just-drinks sat down with Bogaert at the company's Capital Markets Day in China to talk about the job transition, the future of M&A and how data has changed the business.

The new head of Pernod Ricard's EMEA & LatAm reporting region has forecast that gin has the potential to become a globally-successful category.

Brown-Forman has launched a share repurchase push, hoping to acquire around US$200m of its own stock over the next 12 months.

Spirits volumes in the US rose for the 20th consecutive year in 2017, driven by high-end products.

The former head of Pernod Ricard's Poland & Central European operations has been promoted to become the group's global marketing & commercial director.

Japanese tariffs on European wines are set to disappear by the end of next year after Japan and the EU signed a free-trade agreement.

Camus has announced a change of global brand manager for its namesake Cognac range, with a former William Grant & Sons executive assuming the position.

Treasury Wine Estates has unveiled new packaging for its Lindeman's Bins range, using artwork from Australian artist David Bromley.

Zamora Co has called time on its US tie-up with W Deutsch Family Wines and is set to bring distribution of Licor 43 in the country in-house.