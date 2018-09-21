This week's top spirits & wine coverage on just-drinks

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global spirits & wine categories. Click the links to view our round-ups for beer & cider and soft drinks & bottled water.

Our spirits commentator, Neil Ridley, is all riled up. Again. This time, it's about the positioning at the higher end of the spirits category.

It's only three weeks until the global final of Diageo's 'World Class' event rolls into Berlin. The pending circus has given me cause to contemplate the nature of these global cocktail competitions, specifically from the viewpoint of the consumer. Over the last decade, the likes of Diageo and Bacardi have ploughed vast amounts of their marketing budgets into these bartender-focused cocktail competitions. But, to what gain?

Global sales of Scotch whisky ended four years of decline with a slight increase in 2017, and the category is poised for a bright future thanks to a blends resurgence, according to new research.

Last year's recovery in Scotch whisky sales, although marginal, was a welcome one - but the category still faces multiple challenges, from engaging with consumers in mature markets to managing restricted stocks of single malt.

Diageo is expecting its current fiscal year to deliver a sales lift in line with last year's 5% increase, as the group updated shareholders on the day of its AGM.

Combined domestic and export sales of UK gin have more than doubled in the last five years, according to figures released today.

Diageo has introduced data-capture technology to gauge the success of its experiential marketing campaigns in Europe.

The organisers behind the ProWein and TFWA China trade exhibitions have confirmed the dates for their events in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

A new exhibition hall and a number of new features are promised for next year's Vinexpo Bordeaux trade fair, the 20th since the event was founded 37 years ago.

These days, omni-channel is the latest buzzword in retail circles, with Alibaba's 'new retail' concept in China, Hema, one of the leading players in creating a crossover between on- and off-line shopping.

Omni-channel retailers will remain under-threat from Amazon going forward, according to recently-released research, with the online giant set to account for half of all online retail sales by 2023.

Once a month, the drinks industry-funded International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, which covers alcohol policies worldwide, looks at what's going on in-market to promote a more responsible role for alcohol in society.

The trade row between the US and China is set to spread to the countries' drinks producers next week, with both nations confirming increases in the tariffs on each other's drinks exports.