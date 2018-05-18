This week's top spirits & wine coverage on just-drinks

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global spirits & wine categories. Click the links to view our round-ups for beer & cider and soft drinks & bottled water.

When the aristocratic Don Melchor de Casa Concha wanted to keep thirsty winery workers from drinking his best wine, he made up a story that the devil lived in the wine cellar where the barrels were kept.

Michael Saunders, the former head of Bibendum, has been reinstated to the role of chief executive by the UK on-premise distributor's new owner, C&C Group.

Australian Vintage has promoted two of its regional leaders to the newly-created positions of chief operating officer.

Diageo has started work on a new visitor centre as part of its recently-opened Bulleit whiskey distillery in Kentucky.

Ian Macleod Distillers is to significantly ramp up Smokehead sales after securing new stock agreements from the Islay distillery it sources the peated single malt brand from.

Halewood Wines and Spirits has confirmed that its owners are investigating a sale of the company.

Pernod Ricard's UK unit has launched a scented out-of-home marketing push for the group's recently-released flavour extension of its Beefeater gin brand.

Brown-Forman has announced details of a raft of senior executive changes, as the group looks to continue with what it calls its "globalisation strategy".

Brown-Forman has switched distributors in Italy, with Gruppo Montenegro taking over from Campari Group in the country.

The UK wine industry needs to drop its reliance on volumes as the effects of Brexit and constrained global supplies put pressure on margins, the head of Concha y Toro UK has told just-drinks.

As Euromonitor's latest annual research approaches completion, 2017 is starting to look like it was a vintage year. The alcoholic drinks industry's global volume growth might not appear positively intoxicating at first glance but, at 1%, this is actually its strongest performance in half a decade.

A new report from US-based sustainability non-profit Ceres, which assesses the performance of 613 US-based publicly-traded corporations on a comprehensive range of sustainability criteria, reveals food and drinks to be among the most progressive and highest-achieving sectors. However, the research does not reflect well on the drinks sector specifically.

The way consumers shop in China is changing. The country's Internet giants are using e-commerce data to blend on- and off-line experiences in an effort to create a 'new retail' landscape. In this report, Lucy Britner offers an overview of the major changes and a closer look at how food and beverage companies are getting involved.