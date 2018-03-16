This week's top soft drinks & bottled water coverage on just-drinks

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global soft drinks & bottled water categories. Click the links to see our round-ups for beer & cider and spirits & wine.

just-drinks' soft drinks commentator, Richard Corbett, returns this month with some advice on how companies can capitalise on the growing popularity of veganism among consumers.

The Coca-Cola Co has moved its global refranchising efforts to Canada with an announcement it will sell its Canadian bottling and distribution assets to a new joint-venture set up by a sports businessman and a former NBA player.

The European Commission has asked drinks companies for their comments on a planned 'Counterfeit and Piracy watch-list', designed to identify non-European Union online and physical trading areas that commonly allow the sale of counterfeit, pirated and smuggled goods.

Suntory's UK soft drinks unit, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, has launched a new ad campaign in the country for Lucozade Sport Fitwater, headed up by world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

The Coca-Cola Co's South Pacific unit has added a pineapple and coconut water iteration to its Powerade range.

UK drinks companies face the threat of their own 'Hard Brexit', a trade association has warned, if 'rules of origin' agreements between the UK and the European Union aren't treated separately to existing Free Trade Agreements.

The reputations of corporate entities are on the decline for the first time in about ten years, according to a recently-released study.

Cawston Press is changing its fruit juices to no-added sugar to side-step the UK's incoming sugar tax.

The Coca-Cola Co has launched an ad in selected developing markets that promotes the Coke brand as an afternoon beverage.

UK distributor Empire Bespoke Foods is set to roll out US soft drink Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer to the UK market.