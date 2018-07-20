This week in soft drinks & bottled water, featuring the end of Coke Zero in Australia, non-alcoholic wine at PepsiCo and results from Nichols
By Lucy Britner | 20 July 2018
This week in soft drinks and bottled water
Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global soft drinks & bottled water categories. Click the links to see our round-ups for beer & cider and spirits & wine.
Soft drinks commentator Richard Corbett has seen the future. Again. This time, it happened when he popped out for a burger.
Coca-Cola Australia has confirmed it is to phase out Coke Zero from the start of next month.
UK-based soft drinks maker Britvic has warned that upcoming strikes will not change its stance on redundancy payouts at its soon-to-close Norwich plant.
The Coca-Cola Co has released a blueprint for a UK deposit return scheme (DRS) that looks to put control in the hands of producers and retailers.
Three drinks companies have made it through to the final of the latest PepsiCoNutrition Greenhouse European incubator programme, including a non-alcoholic wine maker.
Wonderful Co brand Fiji Water is to end its distribution partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper in the wake of the merger between Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Keurig Green Mountain, which completed last week.
UK soft drinks maker Kolibri Drinks has launched a range of botanical drinks that allows consumers to customise the amount of sugar in them.
Soft drinks maker Nichols had the UK to thank for a 2.3% revenue rise in the first half of 2018, as anticipated problems with trade in the Middle East sent international sales tumbling.
Expert analysis
Sectors: Soft drinks, Water
