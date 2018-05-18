This week's top soft drinks & bottled water coverage on just-drinks

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global soft drinks & bottled water categories. Click the links to see our round-ups for beer & cider and spirits & wine.

In mid-February, The Coca-Cola Co released its full-year results for 2017. The soft drinks group posted a 3% lift in sales from the year in organic terms, although sales on a reported basis were down by 15%. Here, just-drinks considers Coca-Cola's performance over the last five years.

Soft drink innovation in Japan is often on a different level to that in other world markets, with new offerings coming and going at a furious pace. This makes it difficult to judge whether or not a specific launch is evidence of something big or just a fling with the latest flavour fad. Time will tell, but Suntory's launch of Pepsi J-Cola Midnight in Japan last month could be evidence that the global soft drinks group has bigger plans in store for night-time beverages.

The Coca-Cola Co has launched a football-themed campaign for its Powerade brand in Australia ahead of next month's Russia World Cup.

An antioxidant, reduced-sugar lemonade that pledges to bring consumers back to soda is the first beverage brand to enter Kraft Heinz's new incubator programme.

The Coca-Cola Co is to launch a range of branded women's clothing in a new partnership with European retailer Sugarbird.

PepsiCo has launched a range of limited-edition "retro" Pepsi cans featuring music stars including Michael Jackson and Britney Spears.

The private-equity firm behind Harvest Hill Beverage Co, Brynwood Partners, has merged its newly-acquired Carolina Beverage Group with Minnesota's Cold Spring Brewing Co in the US, to create a new national third-party producer.

A new report from US-based sustainability non-profit Ceres, which assesses the performance of 613 US-based publicly-traded corporations on a comprehensive range of sustainability criteria, reveals food and drinks to be among the most progressive and highest-achieving sectors. However, the research does not reflect well on the drinks sector specifically.

The way consumers shop in China is changing. The country's Internet giants are using e-commerce data to blend on- and off-line experiences in an effort to create a 'new retail' landscape. In this report, Lucy Britner offers an overview of the major changes and a closer look at how food and beverage companies are getting involved.