This week's top soft drinks & bottled water coverage on just-drinks

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global soft drinks & bottled water categories. Click the links to see our round-ups for beer & cider and spirits & wine.

The Coca-Cola Co has declined to comment on reports it is to enter the cannabis beverage market in a deal with a Canadian firm.

Back in March, I asked what the odds would be on the launch of Coke Cannabis after The Coca-Cola Co's total beverage strategy led the group into the alcohol market in Japan. Today, those odds got a whole lot shorter with a report from Bloomberg that the soft drinks giant could be about to enter the cannabis market in a deal with Canada's Aurora Cannabis.

Judging from the number of newspaper reports yesterday on The Coca-Cola Co's potential move into cannabis drinks, the claim has caught some people by surprise. According to industry experts, however, the news that the world's largest soft drinks company is reportedly in talks with a Canadian cannabis developer is just one more sign of the drug's continuing move towards the mainstream.

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has appointed a new chief operating officer for its UK & Ireland division, after the previous holder of the post moved to Suntory's European office.

The secret to a great beer often comes down to the quality of the hops that are used to make it. Depending upon the variety, hops can add floral, fruity, bitter, grassy, flowery, spicy or earthy notes to beer.

The Coca-Cola Co continues to widen its beverage portfolio with the acquisition of Australian kombucha producer Organic & Raw Trading Co.

European soft drinks group Refresco has launched a blockchain technology initiative that allows consumers to track the supply chain of a supermarket's own-brand orange juice.

As The Coca-Cola Co reportedly considers entering the CBD beverage market, a UK company already in the category has spoken of the challenges of marketing the oil's potential health benefits to consumers.

PepsiCo is to take its Nutrition Greenhouse accelerator programme to North America after launching the initiative in Europe, where it is in its second year. Dean Best spoke to PepsiCo executive Daniel Grubbs about why the US food and drinks giant is bringing the scheme to its domestic market, what it has learnt so far and why such programmes are important strategically to one of the largest players in the sector.

Omni-channel retailers will remain under-threat from Amazon going forward, according to recently-released research, with the online giant set to account for half of all online retail sales by 2023.

These days, omni-channel is the latest buzzword in retail circles, with Alibaba's 'new retail' concept in China, Hema, one of the leading players in creating a crossover between on- and off-line shopping.

Brand owners should look to micro-influencers in the social media realm in order to drive consumer awareness, the president of consumer trends specialist TrendHunter has recommended.

The trade row between the US and China is set to spread to the countries' drinks producers next week, with both nations confirming increases in the tariffs on each other's drinks exports.