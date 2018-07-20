This week in beer & cider, featuring Royal Unibrew's soft drinks splash and a new CMO at Boston Beer
By Andy Morton | 20 July 2018
The week in beer & cider
Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global beer & cider categories. Click the links to see our round-ups for soft drinks & bottled water and spirits & wine.
France-based Cider Supply Co has agreed distribution in mainland China for its Galipette cider brand with Shanghai-based beverage importer Craft Republic.
Anheuser-Busch InBev has moved its US craft beer portfolio into a standalone business unit as part of a shake-up of its High End division.
Scandinavian brewer Royal Unibrew has completed its DKK660m (US$104m) acquisition of French lemonade business Etablissements Geyer Fréres.
Heineken has launched what it claims is the "biggest ever" campaign for alcohol-free beer in the UK market.
The Boston Beer Co is on the hunt for a new chief marketing officer.
Heineken has launched the biggest UK brand awareness campaign for Birra Moretti in three years, including the brand's first television advert in the country.
Expert analysis
Kombucha Grows as Beverage Consumers Look for Functionality
Kombucha Grows as Beverage Consumers Look for Functionality
Kombucha is one of the fastest-growing segments of the soft drinks industry today, appealing to consumers’ desire for healthy, functional soft drinks. The packaged market is largely centred in North A...read more
Sectors: Beer & cider
Most Popular
Insights
- Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret? - Comment
- just-drinks speaks to Pernod's CEO of EMEA & LatAm
- Self-serve - Driving a sea-change in soft drinks
- How will the coming years treat the gin segment?
- What the wine consumer of the future looks like
News
- Former Wm Grant executive to head up Camus Cognac
- Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - study
- Pernod Ricard names David Haworth as new UK head
- Pernod builds rooftop cocktail bar in Cognac
- Coca-Cola to drop Coke Zero in Australia
Market research
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Update on Our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: Clean Lifer Profile
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..