The week in beer & cider

France-based Cider Supply Co has agreed distribution in mainland China for its Galipette cider brand with Shanghai-based beverage importer Craft Republic.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has moved its US craft beer portfolio into a standalone business unit as part of a shake-up of its High End division.

Scandinavian brewer Royal Unibrew has completed its DKK660m (US$104m) acquisition of French lemonade business Etablissements Geyer Fréres.

Heineken has launched what it claims is the "biggest ever" campaign for alcohol-free beer in the UK market.

The Boston Beer Co is on the hunt for a new chief marketing officer.

Heineken has launched the biggest UK brand awareness campaign for Birra Moretti in three years, including the brand's first television advert in the country.

