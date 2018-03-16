This week's top beer & cider coverage on just-drinks

Here's a round-up of this week's top stories from the global beer & cider categories. Click the links to see our round-ups for soft drinks & bottled water and spirits & wine.

A distribution deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev has helped turn around C&C Group's UK cider volumes, but the company continues to struggle in Ireland.

Earlier this week, US trade body The Brewers Association released its annual chart listing the largest brewers in the country in volume terms in 2017. Here is the top 50.

Earlier this week, US trade body The Brewers Association released its annual chart listing the largest craft brewers in the country in volume terms in 2017. Here is the top 50.

The rise of self-serve alcohol dispensing technology is likely to challenge brand loyalty among consumers, according to new research.

Carlsberg has launched a new beer that is a rebrew of a lager first brewed in 1883.

Seven alcohol trade associations operating in Europe have teamed up to deliver their self-regulatory proposal covering the on-pack detailing of ingredients and nutritional information.

The European Commission has asked drinks companies for their comments on a planned 'Counterfeit and Piracy watch-list', designed to identify non-European Union online and physical trading areas that commonly allow the sale of counterfeit, pirated and smuggled goods.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has made its second incursion into the wine category, through the acquisition of a stake in US-based Swish Beverages.

Carlsberg is readying a modernisation programme at its Kronenbourg brewery in France, three years after the group invested in adapting the site's operations to handle other SKUs.

Heineken's US unit has updated its 'Most Interesting Man' creative in a new campaign for the Dos Equis beer brand.

UK drinks companies face the threat of their own 'Hard Brexit', a trade association has warned, if 'rules of origin' agreements between the UK and the European Union aren't treated separately to existing Free Trade Agreements.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, along with several other firms, has successfully tested a blockchain solution, intended to simplify international shipping.

The reputations of corporate entities are on the decline for the first time in about ten years, according to a recently-released study.