The Coca-Cola Co Western Europe president named UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe head

The head of The Coca-Cola Co's Western European division has been elected president of the European soft drinks trade organisation Union of European Soft Drinks Associations (UNESDA).

UNESDA represents the soft drinks industry in Europe

The association said yesterday that Tim Brett will commence his two-year tenure with immediate effect. He assumes the presidency from Stanislas de Gramont, the former CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food Europe.

"For more than 60 years UNESDA has united our industry around a common goal to broaden the contribution we can make to Europe while serving consumers with the drinks they love," said Brett. "Our sector has been proud to lead the way in setting out significant ambitions to create a healthier food environment and make packaging more sustainable. I look forward to engaging with national associations and member companies to advance progress and build cross-sector partnerships that will allow us to achieve these priorities together."

Brett has been in his current role at Coca-Cola since July 2017 and previously served as president of Coca-Cola Japan.

According to UNESDA, the European soft drinks industry has a value of EUR185bn (US$210bn) and supports 1.7m jobs.

