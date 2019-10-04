The Coca-Cola Co unveils recycled marine-plastic bottle

The Coca-Cola Co has made a bottle out of recycled marine plastic as the group continues to look for technological solutions to deal with ecological waste.

Coca-Cola has released 300 samples of the recycled bottle

The company this week revealed 300 sample bottles made using 25% recycled marine plastic from the Mediterranean sea and beaches. Coca-Cola said the bottles have been developed to "show the transformational potential" of "enhanced" recycling technologies.

The bottles were created in partnership with Ioniqa Technologies, which has worked with Coca-Cola on other recycling technologies. Last year, Coca-Cola said it was ramping up a project with Ioniqa that breaks down recycled plastic into polymers. The polymers can then be built back up into high-grade plastic.

Both the depolymerisation and marine-plastic projects aim to get around a major obstacle to using recycled plastic in beverage bottle production - having access to sufficient quantities of high-quality recycled plastic. Increasing the amount of recycled plastic on the market has become a major goal of soft drinks companies such as Coca-Cola as they pledge to increase the amount used in their packaging in new sustainability programmes.

Already this year, the Coca-Cola Co's Western Europe division has invested EUR180m (US$197m) in sustainable packaging. This week, the unit announced it will reach 50% recycled content in its plastic bottles two years earlier than previously stated, by 2023 rather than 2025.

Commenting on the marine-plastic bottles, Bruno van Gompel, technical & supply chain director, for Coca-Cola in Western Europe, said: "Enhanced recycling technologies are enormously exciting, not just for us but for industry and society at large. They accelerate the prospect of a closed-loop economy for plastic, which is why we are investing behind them.

"As these begin to scale, we will see all kinds of used plastics returned, as good as new, not just once but again and again, diverting waste streams from incineration and landfill."

