The Coca-Cola Co to drop Tab in snowballing portfolio redraw

The Coca-Cola Co is to discontinue its Tab diet soda as the company continues a clear-out of underperforming brands.

Coca-Cola's Tab zero-calorie soda was launched in 1963

Tab, which was launched in 1963, will no longer be part of the Coca-Cola portfolio, the company said today. The drink joins a growing list of brands that the group is retiring as part of cost-cutting measures that also include thousands of potential job losses worldwide.

Already this year, the company has announced it will discontinue Zico coconut water, Odwalla juice and Northern Neck Ginger Ale. Coca-Cola said the brand clearout will allow management to focus on better-performing beverages with an "eliminate to innovate" mindset.

"We're challenging ourselves to think differently about our brands to accelerate our transformation to a total beverage company," said Cath Coetzer, Coca-Cola's global head of innovation & marketing operations. "This isn't about paring down to a specific number of product offerings under our brands. The objective is to drive impact and growth."

According to the group, plans to reduce its beverage line-up were underway "well before" the coronavirus outbreak, but the pandemic has fast-tracked the move. "This is a golden opportunity for us to accelerate the curation of the portfolio that was an ongoing need, and actually bring all of that to fruition in a much shorter timeframe," CEO James Quincey said last month. "We believe it will set us up with more momentum behind stronger brands as we come out of this crisis."

Tab was Coca-Cola's first diet soft drink and was sweetened with saccharine. It was predominately a US brand but was also on sale in South Africa.

Coca-Cola said it will now focus on its other no-sugar soft drinks in the Coke family, Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar

"We're forever grateful to Tab for paving the way for the diets and lights category, and to the legion of Tab lovers who have embraced the brand for nearly six decades," said Kerri Kopp, group director, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola North America. "If not for Tab, we wouldn't have Diet Coke or Coke Zero Sugar."

Coca-Cola said other brands set to leave shelves are Delaware Punch, the Japan-sold Vegitabeta and Kuat from Brazil.

