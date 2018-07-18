The Coca-Cola Co to drop Coke Zero in Australia
By Andy Morton | 18 July 2018
Coca-Cola Australia launched Coca-Cola No Sugar in June last year
Coca-Cola Australia has confirmed it is to phase out Coke Zero from the start of next month.
The future of the zero-sugar brand was thrown into doubt last year when CCA, the Australian unit of The Coca-Cola Co, launched Coca-Cola No Sugar. At the time officials said No Sugar would eventually replace Coke Zero but no date was given. Today, CCA announced the phase out will start from 1 August.
Coca-Cola Australia marketing director Lucie Austin said Australians had "overwhelmingly" preferred Coca-Cola No Sugar to Coke Zero.
"We said that we would let people decide and we are pleased to say the results are in - Australians have decided that Coke No Sugar is it," Austin continued.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the phase-out will complete in September.
Coca-Cola No Sugar is known as Coke Zero Sugar in other markets and was launched as part of a global shake-up of the brand after Coca-Cola found not enough consumers understood Coke Zero did not contain sugar. The beverage's introduction to Australia was not without challenges. In July last year, media reported that Australian supermarket giant Woolworths declined to stock Coca-Cola No Sugar because of weak consumer demand for another no-calorie Coke.
Sectors: Soft drinks, Water
Companies: The Coca-Cola Company
