The Coca-Cola Co to cut 2,200 jobs

18 December 2020

The Coca-Cola Co has confirmed the reduction of just under 3% of its global workforce as the soft drinks group releases more details of a business overhaul.

The Coca-Cola Cos cuts are part of a business restructuring

About 2,200 employees will lose their jobs across the company's markets out of a total workforce of 86,200, Coca-Cola said today. A spokesperson told just-drinks that the job cuts are equal to 17% of the 13,000 roles that were "in-scope" of the restructuring effort.

Jobs not in-scope included those at Coca-Cola's owned bottling operations and Costa Coffee, which was bought last year.

Coca-Cola said it would not disclose details on where the losses will fall, although the group confirmed that 1,200 will be in the US, and 500 at the headquarters in Atlanta. This means Coca-Cola's total workforce in the US will be cut by 12%.

The announcement puts a final figure on job losses that Coca-Cola first revealed in August as part of a restructuring effort that also includes an overhaul of its business units and a brand cull. At the time, Coca-Cola offered 4,000 staff in the US voluntary redundancy.

Today, the company declined to disclose how many employees had taken voluntary redundancy. The severance programmes will cost the company between US$350m and US$550m.

Coca-Cola is carrying out a major cost-cutting plan that also includes the removal of some brands. The group has already announced the discontinuation of Zico coconut water and the US diet soda, Tab and intends to reduce the number of "master brands" by 50% as part of a portfolio rationalisation, equating to about 200 global regional and local brands.

The group has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus and the near-shutting down of out-of-home sales channels. In the first six months of this year, sales fell by 14% although, in a sign of improvement, Q3 sales were down by just 6%.

The soft drinks category in 2020 - just-drinks' Review of the Year

Sectors: HR – personnel, Soft drinks, Water

Companies: The Coca-Cola Company

